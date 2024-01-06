Home

The highly anticipated 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on January 08, 2024. As the much-loved award ceremony returns, it brings several behind-the-scenes adjustments designed to solidify a sustained comeback initiative. Renowned for its lively celebration of film and television, the event serves as an early milestone for contenders in the awards season.

Membership restructuring and a change in broadcaster for the January 7 event have been prompted by scandals, but a pivotal question persists: Will the audience engage? The show at the moment is betting on its starry list of performances such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck and Dua Lipa. Since the award ceremony is just around the corner, one question that hovers is when and where to watch the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

How to watch the Golden Globes?

Those who wish to watch the Golden Globes in the United States can watch the ceremony, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 pm Eastern Time (6.30 am IST). Also, the award show will air at 5 pm on the West Coast. Benefiting from a robust lead-in, the three-hour show will be preceded by an NFL game directly airing on CBS before the Globes.

According to CBS, the show will go on air on its application and will also stream on Paramount. However, only those will be able to watch the show who would be Paramount subscribers with the Showtime add-on. On the other hand, those who won’t be able to show can watch it on the streaming platform Monday.

Who will be hosting the Globes?

The show will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. The comedian has featured in various Netflix shows and also starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday. Organizers cited his “infectious energy and relatable humour” in announcing Koy would headline the event.

It is aways said that those who wish to host the award show must have a bit of humoir to enthrallthe audience and also to avoid the ceremony from getting too sloppy.

