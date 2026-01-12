Home

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio, makes bold jokes about CBS and Epstein files, video goes viral

Comedian Nikki Glaser steals the spotlight at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 with her ‘10/10’ monologue, roasting Leonardo DiCaprio and making bold jokes about CBS and Epstein files. Watch the viral video moment here.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and immediately captured the audience’s attention. At the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, she delivered a monologue full of sharp jokes and playful roasts. No one was spared—from Leonardo DiCaprio to CBS, and even Hollywood’s bidding wars between Paramount and Netflix for Warner Bros. Her humor was bold, witty, and at times controversial, setting the tone for Hollywood’s awards season.

The monologue of Nikki Glaser

Nikki didn’t hold back in her opening remarks. She handed out her own “awards” before the official ceremony began. On the Epstein files, she quipped, “Best Editing goes to the Justice Department. There are so many A-listers here & by A-list I mean a list that has been heavily redacted!” She then added, “Most Editing goes to CBS News,” poking fun at the network’s coverage under new editor Bari Weiss. About CBS she said, “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news.”

LOL Nikki Glaser leads with an Epstein joke at the #GoldenGlobes “There are so many A-listers here & by A-list I mean a list that has been heavily redacted!” pic.twitter.com/ZlK3IJlvSZ — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) January 12, 2026

Nikki Glaser’s dig at Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was also on the receiving end of Nikki’s humor. “You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you accomplished all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,” she quipped. DiCaprio laughed, and Nikki quickly added that they really didn’t know much else about him, keeping the moment light and fun.

Nikki Glaser’s Leonardo DiCaprio joke during her 2026 ‘Golden Globes’ monologue: “You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar… the most impressive thing is, that you accomplished that before your girlfriend turned 30.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/dIXohsLz69 — Culture Buzz (@CultureBuzzX) January 12, 2026

Timothée Chalamet and other Golden Globe highlights

While Nikki entertained the crowd, the awards had their own surprises. Timothée Chalamet won the Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy. He competed against George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

One Battle After Another led the nominations with nine, closely followed by Sentimental Value with eight. Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good was notably snubbed for both Best Picture and Best Director. Other unexpected exclusions included Joe Rogan, Sydney Sweeney, and Gwyneth Paltrow, leaving plenty of room for surprises in the winners’ list.

