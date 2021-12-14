Golden Globes 2022 Nominations: After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.Also Read - Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, The Crown, Schitt's Creek Win Big

Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no nationally televised morning-show live spot or any immediate celebrity celebrations. Hollywood mostly shrugged. Also Read - Golden Globes Awards 2021: Final Prediction List is Here on Best TV Series, Film, Actor, Actress, Director

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live stream on the Globes’ YouTube page. The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which dropped its usual requirement that films be submitted for consideration. Critics have said it’s too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual. Some would rather see the Globes be gone for good. Also Read - Golden Globe 2021 Nominations: The Crown, Mank Get The Max Noms; Queen's Gambit, Hamilton in The Race Too

But the press association tried to maintain its perch in awards season on Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’), ‘West Side Story’ breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Don’t Look Up’), Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’), Ben Affleck (‘The Tender Bar’) and Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’).

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion’s gothic Western ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune,’ the family drama ‘CODA,’ Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic ‘King Richard’ and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical ‘Belfast.’

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s ode to San Fernando Valley ‘Licorice Pizza,’ Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ and Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano.’

‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total. HBO’s ‘Succession’ led the TV side with five nominations, including nods for best drama and best actor in a drama series for recent New Yorker profile subject Jeremy Strong.

Normally, such honors would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios — an awards triumph to be trumpeted on social media and in calls with reporters. On Monday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. ‘HFPA 2.0,’ recently elected president Helen Hoehne has said. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.

All of that came after a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, has said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have still set a date of January 9 but haven’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.

The Critics Choice Awards have sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton for its telecast. That bid failed but the Critics Choice Awards will likewise take place on Jan. 9, airing on TBS and the CW. The Critics Choice Awards also announced their nominees Monday, with ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ leading with 11 nods each.

Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see ads and TV commercials trumpeting a film’s Golden Globes nominations.

But there were also some signs that the Globes boycott was thawing. The Walt Disney Co. promoted ‘Cruella’ nominations from both the Critics Choice Awards and the Globes.

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “The Power of the Dog.”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “Cyrano”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; “West Side Story.”

Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”; Emma Stone, “Cruella”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story.”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”; Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”; Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights.”

Animated: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “My Sunny Maad”; Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Non-English Language: “Compartment No. 6,” Finland, Russia and Germany; “Drive My Car,” Japan; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “A Hero,” France and Iran; “Parallel Mothers,” Spain.

Director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog,”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”; Denis Villeneuve, “Dune.”

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Lupin”; “The Morning Show”; “Pose”; “Squid Game”; “Succession.”

Comedy series: “The Great”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Reservation Dogs”; “Ted Lasso.”

Limited Series: “Dopesick”; “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; “Maid”; “Mare of Easttown”; “The Underground Railroad.”

Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose.”

Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Omar Sy, “Lupin.”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elisabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton,” Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent.”