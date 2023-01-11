Home

Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan’s First Reaction to Winning For RRR’s Song ‘Naatu Naatu’

RRR at Golden Globes 2023: India is elated as SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought its first Golden Globes home by winning in the ‘Best Original Song – Motion Picture’ category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ on Wednesday. The film’s music composer, MM Keeravani, accepted the award on the stage and dedicated it to the entire film team including the director and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, reacting to the huge win, Ram, who played the role of Alluri Seetharam Raju in the film, took to social media and expressed his uncontainable happiness.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and music composer MM Keeravani. He wrote: “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

While RRR won in the Best Original Music category, the film lost its Golden Globes to ‘Argentina, 1985’ in the Best Non-English Language Film category. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film shows the journey of two freedom fighters and their friendship as they stand up against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. Our congratulations to the team!