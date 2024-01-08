Home

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: Jennifer Aniston Makes FIRST Appearance Post Matthew Perry Demise, Fans Love Her ‘FRIENDS’ Look

Golden Globes 2024: Jennifer Aniston Makes FIRST Appearance Post Matthew Perry Demise, Fans Love Her ‘FRIENDS’ Look

Jennifer Aniston made her first appearance a the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet ever since her FRIENDS co-star and close friend Matthew Perry passed away.

Golden Globes 2024: Jennifer Aniston Makes FIRST Appearance Post Matthew Perry Demise, Fans Love Her 'FRIENDS' Look

Golden Globes 2024: The Golden Globes marked the beginning of the 2024 awards season as celebrities from Hollywood walked the red carpet in Beverly Hills today, January 8, IST. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston made her first appearance on the red carpet since the passing of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry. He was discovered dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. Jennifer Aniston looked amazing in a sensual black strapless dress. Her popular series ‘The Morning Show’ was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Drama Series category. Aniston also showed off her new, shorter hairstyle as she walked the red carpet and smiled for the camera.

Trending Now

During the award presentation, Jennifer Aniston wore her trademark short hairdo to mark her classic ‘FRIENDS‘ hairstyle. She looked stunning in a custom black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Her minimalist look with only a ring and a set of earrings stole our hearts.

You may like to read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns in Black Dress – WATCH

jennifer joanna aniston the woman you are pic.twitter.com/VoBJyWMZjE — drea (@ohmyfaniston) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Aniston’s fans showered immense love for her look on the red carpet. They dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis for the Hollywood actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “A woman can only dream to look like her at the age of 54 🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Omg her hair looks so good on her and this dress 😍 (sic).” Third user wrote. “Yeah absolutely Good gorgeous pretty very beautiful ☺️(sic).”

Meanwhile, the 2024 awards season began with the 81st Golden Globes. With nine nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie and eight for Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer, Barbenheimer topped the film category. With nine nominations, Succession‘s final season emerged as the front-runner on television. The Bear and Only Murders in The Building came right after it. Series such as 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, and The Morning Show were also included in the best TV drama category.

FRIENDS star cast Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer paid a heartfelt homage to the late actor, who played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the well-liked American sitcom, two days following his death.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.