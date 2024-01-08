Home

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Takes Home Best Supporting Actor Award For ‘Oppenheimer’

Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Takes Home Best Supporting Actor Award For ‘Oppenheimer’

Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Stellar Performance in 'Oppenheimer' Earns for Best Supporting Actor

Golden Globes 2024 Robert Downey Jr. Takes Home Best Supporting Actor Award For 'Oppenheimer'

2024 Golden Globes Awards: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. won the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor for one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer‘. This marks his fourth Golden Globewin after ‘Short Cuts’, ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes‘. He played the villainous Lewis Strauss in the hit Christopher Nolan-directorial which saw Cillian Murphy essaying the titular role. “Yeah, yeah, I took a beta blocker so this will be a breeze,” he says. The actor said he’s glad Universal “went all in” for Nolan and crew to “render a goddamn masterpiece”. He called it a “most improved” award and thanked his wife Susan, who’s “made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone”.

Trending Now

The official ‘X’ account, congratulated the actor as they tweeted, “Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes.”

You may like to read

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy’s biopic Oppenheimer chronicles the life of the atomic bomb’s inventor. The film was nominated in eight categories from Best Drama Motion Picture to Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Oppenheimer took an early lead with four wins including best actor, best supporting actor, best director and best original score.

The movie marks Nolan’s first Globe win, having been previously nominated for writing 2000’s “Memento,” writing and directing 2010’s “Inception” and directing 2017’s “Dunkirk.” In this year’s director race, Nolan was up against Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Greta Gerwig for “Barbie,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things,” Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Celine Song for “Past Lives.”

For the unversed, blockbuster Oppenheimer became the third-highest grossing release of 2023 with $951 million worldwide.

The movie, adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “American Prometheus,” stars Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the development of the atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Alden Ehrenreich round out the cast.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway in Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

Check the full winners list.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.