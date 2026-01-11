Golden Globes 2026: From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, full list of top contenders across films and TV

Home

Entertainment

From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, find the full nomination list for Golden Globes 2026 inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, awards and rewards are often considered the measuring unit of success. One such similar case is with the Golden Globe Awards, which have always been the first major milestone that shows the beginning of the global awards race. More than just a glamorous ceremony, the Globes shape the narrative for the Oscars and celebrate storytelling across films, series, and international cinema. As the 2026 nomination list is out, it reflect a powerful mix of political thrillers, emotional dramas, box office juggernauts, and critically acclaimed television shows, making this year’s race one of the most competitive in recent times.

Leading the charge is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another”, which has emerged as the biggest contender of the season. Following it closely is Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and the Danish film “Sentimental Value”, proving that both Hollywood and international cinema have delivered strong, impactful narratives this year.

Big films dominate the spotlight

In the Best Film, Drama category, the nominees are:

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just An Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

For Best Film, Musical or Comedy, the list includes:

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Directors’ race promises a creative showdown

The Best Director category features some of the most respected names in cinema:

Paul Thomas Anderson – “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro – “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi – “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier – “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao – “Hamnet”

International cinema shines bright

The Best Non-English Language Film nominations underline the global nature of storytelling:

“It Was Just An Accident” (France)

“No Other Choice” (South Korea)

“The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

“Sentimental Value” (Norway)

“Sirat” (Spain)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

Box office powerhouses get their due

For Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the contenders are:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Zootopia 2”

Meanwhile, the Best Animated Feature category includes:

“Arco”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Television heavyweights lead the race

The Best Drama Series nominees are:

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

In Best Musical or Comedy Series, the contenders include:

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

Acting categories see fierce competition

From Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”) to Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), the television acting categories are packed with star power. On the film side, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cynthia Erivo remain among the most talked-about contenders this season.

When and where to watch

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will commence at 8 pm Eastern and will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. For Indian viewers, the show will be available on Lionsgate Play on January 12 at 6:30 am.

With powerful films, diverse international entries, and a television lineup dominated by impeccable dramas and smart comedies, the Golden Globe Awards 2026 promise an impeccable start to the awards season.

