The Golden Globe Awards 2021 is on February 28, Sunday. It will go live air on NBC. It was originally scheduled for its traditional early January date but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 78th Golden Globe Awards will kick-off on Monday, March 1 at 4 AM as per Indian Standard Time. As only two days are left for the award ceremony everyone wants to know that who will win at the 2021 Golden Globes? Thousands of people have placed their bets on 14 feature film categories, best drama actor, actress, best director, best original song and many more. According to Variety's predicted list, 'Ted Lasso' scores a goal.

Take a look at the predicted winners here:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Borat 2

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Minari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Best Director — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Soul

Best Song

“Io sì,” The Life Ahead

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Mank

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit / Unorthodox

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma Corrin for bringing young Princess Diana to life

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown