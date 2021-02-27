The Golden Globe Awards 2021 is on February 28, Sunday. It will go live air on NBC. It was originally scheduled for its traditional early January date but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 78th Golden Globe Awards will kick-off on Monday, March 1 at 4 AM as per Indian Standard Time. As only two days are left for the award ceremony everyone wants to know that who will win at the 2021 Golden Globes? Thousands of people have placed their bets on 14 feature film categories, best drama actor, actress, best director, best original song and many more. According to Variety’s predicted list, ‘Ted Lasso’ scores a goal. Also Read - Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Rock Singer Marilyn Manson of 'Horrific Abuse', Four Other Woman Alleges Same
Take a look at the predicted winners here:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Borat 2
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Minari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie film
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Best Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Soul
Best Song
“Io sì,” The Life Ahead
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Mank
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit / Unorthodox
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin for bringing young Princess Diana to life
Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown