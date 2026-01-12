Home

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Adolescence Star Owen Cooper sets record as the youngest supporting actor winner, video goes viral

Owen Cooper, star of Adolescence, makes history at the Golden Globes Awards 2026 as the youngest-ever supporting actor winner. Watch the viral moment that captured the internet’s attention.

Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper created a memorable moment at the 2026 Golden Globes when he won the award for male actor in a supporting role on television for his work in Adolescence. His victory instantly made headlines, as he became the youngest-ever recipient in this category. Cooper’s achievement surpassed Chris Colfer, who had previously held the record at 20 years old for Glee in 2010.

Owen Cooper-The record breaker

Cooper is not only the youngest supporting actor winner but also the second-youngest male winner in Golden Globe history. The record for the youngest male winner remains with Ricky Schroder, who was just nine when he won for The Champ in 1980 in the New Star of the Year category. During his acceptance speech Cooper expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his performance and thanked the show’s creators for giving him the opportunity to bring his character to life.

About the series Adolescence

Adolescence is a limited television series that explores a family in crisis after their 13-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. The show tackles challenging themes such as toxic masculinity, peer pressure, and the impact of social media on young lives. Owen Cooper delivers a sensitive and layered performance, capturing the fear, confusion, and emotional turmoil of his character, earning widespread praise.

The series also stars Ashley Walters, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty, who portray the family and community members dealing with grief, judgment, and societal pressures. The 4-episode mini series is currently streaming on Netflix.

More about the ceremony

This Golden Globe win marked Cooper’s first-ever nomination at the awards. His co-star Ashley Walters was also nominated in the same supporting actor category, highlighting the series’ strong performances. Additionally, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty received acting nods, and Adolescence itself was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. The show’s multiple nominations underscore its critical acclaim and the impact it has had on audiences.

