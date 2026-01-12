By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Golden Globes Awards 2026: From Timothée Chalamet, Rhea Seehorn to Paul Thomas Anderson, check out the complete winners list
Check out the full list of winners from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, including Timothée Chalamet, Rhea Seehorn, Paul Thomas Anderson, and other standout stars from Hollywood’s biggest night.
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 lit up Los Angeles with a star-studded night full of glamour, memorable speeches, and remarkable wins. From Timothée Chalamet and Rhea Seehorn to Paul Thomas Anderson, stars from film and television came together to celebrate the finest performances of the year. The night highlighted some of Hollywood’s most talked-about projects and performances, leaving audiences inspired and excited about the year ahead in entertainment.
Golden Globes Awards 2026 full winners list in major categories
1. Best Film – Drama
Hamnet – WINNER
Frankenstein
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
2. Best Film – Musical or Comedy
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
3. Best Male Actor – Drama
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent – WINNER
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
4. Best Female Actor – Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
5. Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme – WINNER
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
6. Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
7. Best Supporting Actor – Film
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value – WINNER
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
8. Best Supporting Actress – Film
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
9. Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Television Winners
10. Best Drama Series
The Pitt – WINNER
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
11. Best Male Actor – Drama
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
12. Best Female Actor – Drama
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
13. Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Studio – WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
14. Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
15. Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
16. Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Adolescence – WINNER
17. Best Male Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
18. Best Female Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex – WINNER
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
19. Best Supporting Actor – Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
20. Best Supporting Actress – Television
Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus
The Golden Globes 2026 truly celebrated the best of film and television, leaving fans excited for another year of unforgettable performances and cinematic events.
