Golden Globes Awards 2026: From Timothée Chalamet, Rhea Seehorn to Paul Thomas Anderson, check out the complete winners list

Check out the full list of winners from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, including Timothée Chalamet, Rhea Seehorn, Paul Thomas Anderson, and other standout stars from Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 lit up Los Angeles with a star-studded night full of glamour, memorable speeches, and remarkable wins. From Timothée Chalamet and Rhea Seehorn to Paul Thomas Anderson, stars from film and television came together to celebrate the finest performances of the year. The night highlighted some of Hollywood’s most talked-about projects and performances, leaving audiences inspired and excited about the year ahead in entertainment.

Golden Globes Awards 2026 full winners list in major categories

1. Best Film – Drama

Hamnet – WINNER

Frankenstein

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

2. Best Film – Musical or Comedy

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

3. Best Male Actor – Drama

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent – WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

4. Best Female Actor – Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

5. Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme – WINNER

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

6. Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

7. Best Supporting Actor – Film

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value – WINNER

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

8. Best Supporting Actress – Film

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

9. Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Television Winners

10. Best Drama Series

The Pitt – WINNER

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

11. Best Male Actor – Drama

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

12. Best Female Actor – Drama

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

13. Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Studio – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

14. Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

15. Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

16. Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Adolescence – WINNER

17. Best Male Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

18. Best Female Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex – WINNER

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

19. Best Supporting Actor – Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

20. Best Supporting Actress – Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus

The Golden Globes 2026 truly celebrated the best of film and television, leaving fans excited for another year of unforgettable performances and cinematic events.

