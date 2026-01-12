Home

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes make bold statements with Be Good and ICE Out pins- See pics

Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes wear ‘Be Good’ and ‘ICE Out’ pins at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 to honor Renée Macklin Good. See photos and red carpet moments from the event.

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas may have caught the early attention at the Golden Globes but a different kind of message also stood out on the red carpet this year. Some Hollywood stars used the global stage to make a statement about social justice. In tribute to Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, celebrities wore pins with slogans like “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT”. The small black-and-white pins became a bold symbol of protest, turning a glamorous event into a moment of political awareness.

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne lead the Red Carpet movement

Mark Ruffalo Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne were among the stars proudly wearing the pins as cameras snapped their photos. Others were expected to show solidarity during the ceremony as well. The pins were part of a broader movement calling for accountability after Renee Good’s death and other recent fatal shootings by immigration enforcement agents. The activism added a serious undertone to the red carpet following last year’s relatively apolitical ceremony.

Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing “Be Good” pins after ICE fatally shot Renée Nicole Good last week. Getty Images pic.twitter.com/4WrRHE3A2W — TheWrap (@TheWrap) January 12, 2026

The origins of the “ICE OUT” campaign

The push for these pins started earlier in the week with a late-night text between organizers Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power and Jess Morales Rocketto of Latino advocacy group Maremoto. The idea was simple: use Hollywood’s reach to raise awareness about ongoing immigration enforcement issues. Historically, cultural moments have amplified social causes, as seen with Sacheen Littlefeather’s 1973 Oscars protest or the Time’s Up movement highlighted by late Marlon Brando. This year the campaign aimed to bring attention to federal immigration practices while encouraging celebrities to visibly support the cause.

Sacheen Littlefeather refusing the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando for his performance in ‘The Godfather’ at the 45th annual Academy Awards in 1973. pic.twitter.com/rgKJIv7RqR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 18, 2022

More about the protest

Since Renee Good’s tragic death protests have erupted across the country demanding justice and transparency. The movement known as “ICE Out For Good” organized over 1,000 events during the January 10–11 weekend to call for the removal of ICE from local communities and a stop to militarized deportations. The campaign has gained high visibility in part because of Hollywood figures using the Golden Globes as a platform. Organizers hope that combining celebrity influence with grassroots activism will push for accountability and reform.

