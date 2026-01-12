Home

Entertainment

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal the show on red carpet- See pics

Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 as they make an early red carpet appearance. See photos and key moments from the event.

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had all eyes on them as they made an early entry on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. They were among the first big names to arrive and the attention followed almost instantly. Without rushing or playing to the cameras the couple walked in calmly setting a graceful tone for the night ahead.

The style and aura of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

As they moved along the carpet Priyanka and Nick stopped for photographs and shared a few easy smiles. There was no rush. No over-the-top posing. Just a couple enjoying the moment. When they stepped onto the wide staircase created for the ceremony it brought back memories of their earlier red carpet appearances especially those from the Met Gala that fans still remember fondly. Within minutes, their pictures began circulating online.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jomas at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/NlzC4IJFOM — NP LEGΛCY (@np_legacy) January 11, 2026

The look of the power couple

Priyanka Chopra wore a navy tiered Dior gown that stood out for its clean design and flowing shape. The dress moved softly as she walked and was paired with diamond jewellery that added a quiet sparkle. Nick Jonas chose a classic black suit keeping the look simple and well-tailored. Together their outfits worked in harmony making their appearance feel balanced and refined.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look incredible at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nFTdnLhlvD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 11, 2026

About the Golden Globes ceremony

For viewers in India the day started early. The red carpet coverage began at 5:30 AM, offering fans a first look at the arrivals and fashion moments. The main Golden Globe ceremony followed later at 6:30 AM, turning the morning into a full awards experience for those watching live.

This year Priyanka was not only attending the event but also presenting an award during the ceremony. Ahead of the show the organisers had announced a long list of presenters from across film music and television. Her name stood among several global stars reflecting how firmly she has placed herself in international entertainment circles.

