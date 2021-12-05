Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been one of the popular and longest running TV shows in India, that is inspired from the famous Duniya Ne Undha Chasma. One of the famous memes of TMKOC is of Goli aka Kush Shah ‘Goli Beta Masti Nahi’ and recently it was created by him with Sonu Bhide aka Nidhi Bhanushali. Sonu’s character has been changed several times but fans still consider Nidhi Bhanushali the only Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys Vacay in Hot Bohemian Style, Fans Say ‘Arey Sonu Baalon Ko Theek Karo’

Nidhi Bhanushali, who never misses a chance to flaunt her hot pictures on Instagram, was seen having a funny moment with Goli aka Kush. She uploaded a picture with Kush holding a broom and fans flooded the comment section with ‘Goli beta masti nahi’. The actor captioned the post as, “The aftermath of things.” Also Read - 'Humari Sonu Toh No 1 Hai'! Nidhi Bhanushali’s Boho Chic Look In Deep Neckline Sheer Top Leaves Fans Impressed

Take a look at the funny viral post of Nidhi Bhanushali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter Aka Priya Ahuja Renews Wedding Vows, Anjali Bhabhi and Goli Join Celebration

Last month, Nidhi Bhanushali met the casts of TMKOC at Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter’s 10th wedding anniversary. Priya married Malav Rajda in 2011. Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu attended the couple’s Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is successfully running for over 13 years now. The show recently completed 3300 episodes. On this special occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi thanked viewers for showering love and being a constant support.