Golmaal 5 based on Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor’s ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’? Rohit Shetty says…

Is Gollmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's iconic film 'Do Aur Do Paanch? Here's what Rohit Shetty says.

Golmaal 5 Update: Fans are getting more excited about Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. Recently, several reports circulated on social media claiming that the new film is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s classic Do Aur Do Paanch. However, Rohit Shetty has now clarified that these reports are “factually incorrect.”

In a statement shared by his team, they called the stories “misleading” and urged media outlets not to publish “unverified” news about Golmaal 5. “We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information,” the statement added.

Any news, updates, or clarifications pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives at Universal Communications prior to publication; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest,” it concluded.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now. The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film. Over the years, the Golmaal series went on to become one of India’s most loved comedy franchises.

