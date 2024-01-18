Home

Golmaal 5 Confirmed! Rohit Shetty Reveals ‘It Will Be Bigger And Better’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is busy promoting his upcoming web series Indian Police Force, has recently revealed in one of his interviews that he is coming up with Golmaal 5 soon. While discussing the future of the Golmaal franchise, Rohit assured fans that Golmaal 5 is on the horizon. Buoyed by the overwhelming response from the audience, he hinted at an accelerated production timeline, stating, “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years.” This revelation sparked anticipation among fans, eager to witness the return of the hilarious gang on the silver screen.

Expanding on his vision for Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty emphasised the need for grandeur in contemporary cinema. He expressed, “I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty gears up for the Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. Shetty is also bringing Singham Again, the third instalment of the iconic Singham franchise. It is scheduled for release on Independence Day this year, he revealed his commitment to pushing the boundaries of scale and spectacle. “I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF (Indian Police Force) is almost as big as Sooryavanshi,” he stated, giving fans a glimpse into the cinematic extravaganzas that await them.

