Golmaal 5 gets bigger! Rohit Shetty teases more madness in new announcement, one surprise entry steals the show – WATCH

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially confirmed the next chapter of one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises. On his birthday, the director surprised fans by announcing Golmaal 5, promising that the upcoming film will be bigger, louder and even more chaotic than before. The announcement immediately sparked excitement among fans of the long-running comedy series. What made the reveal even more interesting was the news that Akshay Kumar will be joining the franchise, while Sharman Joshi is also returning to the Golmaal universe after a long gap.

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Rohit Shetty reflected on the journey of the franchise and the role audiences have played in its success. The director acknowledged that the original film, released two decades ago, completely changed his life.

He wrote, “20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies.”

Akshay Kumar joins The Golmaal gang

One of the biggest surprises in the announcement video is the entry of Akshay Kumar into the Golmaal franchise. The actor appears in the promo sporting a bald look, dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with dark sunglasses, instantly grabbing attention.

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The promo shows the familiar Golmaal gang, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating the return of Sharman Joshi. However, the real twist arrives when Akshay suddenly joins the group, leaving everyone stunned.

Reacting to Akshay’s entry, Ajay Devgn jokingly says, “Koi bhi franchise nahi chodhta.”

Akshay Kumar also shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!”

Golmaal 5: First look out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Sharman Joshi returns to the franchise

Another highlight of the announcement is the return of Sharman Joshi, who was part of the original Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but did not appear in later installments. Fans have long hoped to see the actor reunite with the original cast, and the promo video confirms that he will once again join the beloved gang in the upcoming film.

His comeback adds a strong nostalgic element to the project, especially for fans who remember the chemistry between the original cast members.

A franchise that defined Bollywood comedy

The Golmaal franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles, with Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen playing important parts.

The movie became a major box office success and quickly turned into a cult favourite. Over the years, the series expanded with sequels including Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again, each bringing new characters and bigger comic setups.

With Golmaal 5 now officially in the works and Akshay Kumar joining the cast, expectations are already sky-high. If the announcement is anything to go by, the next instalment promises to deliver the same signature chaos, slapstick humour and ensemble madness that fans have loved for nearly two decades.