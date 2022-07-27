Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on Equation With Ishaan Khatter: Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her cool and candid confessions recently spoke about her equation with actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Janhvi made their debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, which is an official remake of the Marathi movie Sairat. Ishaan, as per the gossip mills grapevine is Janhvi’s alleged ex-beau. Though the two actors have remained typed lipped about their relationship, Janhvi has finally broken silence on Ishaan. The Good Luck Jerry actor in a recent interaction with Sidharth Kanan said that she is cordial with Ishaan. She also stated that there is ‘warmth’ between the two whenever they meet. Janhvi also mentioned that the song Rangsaari from Jugjugg Jeeyo was actually supposed to be a track on Dhadak‘s album.Also Read - Karan Johar Dismisses Reports of Being 'Bitchy' to Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7: 'Not a Question of Bias'

Janhvi in her recent interaction told, “I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from Jugjugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, ‘Did you see it?’ It felt kind of funny.” Also Read - Airport Spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani Keep It Casual, Urvashi Rautela, Tara Sutaria Stun In Their Chic Look- See Photos

Janhvi’s recent film Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. The actor while speaking to PTI opined, “I saw the original film and thought it was cool and funny. I’m a big fan of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara was just such a bada** in the film. I thought Good Luck Jerry was a very new space for me.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Herself, Wants to Star in a Film With Family: ‘We’ll Call it Nepotism’

Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

