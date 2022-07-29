Good Luck Jerry Movie Review: Drug deals gone wrong, with an unwitting protagonist (s) caught in the middle, is nothing new to cinema – just new to Bollywood (unless we consider Phir Hera Pheri, which itself was a ripoff). Hollywood movie True romance and British film Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (which Phir Hera Pheri borrowed heavily from) are perhaps the best proponents of this dark comedy template. In fact, Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara, on which Good Luck Jerry is based on, is supposed to be a very good film, too, from what I’ve heard and read (haven’t watche fit, but plan to now). Unfortunately, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry doesn’t fall in with these movies, which exploited this premise down to its last darkly humorous and wickedly unpredictable drop.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Mimics Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogues From Naagin 6 While Satisfying Her Midnight Craving- Watch Hilarious Video

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Good Luck Jerry is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Good Luck Jerry movie review… Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on Equation With Ishaan Khatter, Says, 'Whenever we Meet, There's Warmth'

What’s it about

The eponymous Jaya Kimati aka Jerry (Janhvi Kapoor) becomes a cocaine courier after inadvertently bumbling the operation of a drug gang. She soon becomes the most valued pusher of their operation and in turn, she makes all the dough needed to pay for her mother (Mita Vashisht)’s cancer treatment. It’s when she wants to get out after witnessing dual executions that things quickly spiral out of control. Also Read - Karan Johar Dismisses Reports of Being 'Bitchy' to Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7: 'Not a Question of Bias'

What’s hot

The best part of Good Luck Jerry or rather its only good part is a 20-25 minute portion in the second half, involving Jerry, her family, a kind neighbour and a duo of pileons trying to hoodwink an assortment of dangerous drug dealers. The trajectory of the script, too, is not bad as is not the performances by most of the supporting cast, including Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva. Some of the scenes and dialogues, especially in the second half, also genuinely crack you up. Forba change, the editing (Prakash Chandra Sahoo, Zubin Sheikh) in an Indian film is pretty much on the money.

What’s not

The first half lacks quite a bit of impetus as the narrative mostly just runs through the motions. And despite the second half picking up pace, there are way too many flaws and loopholes to ignore, besides the ease with which Jerry and her family and friends manage to resolve predicament after predicament or the convenience with which they get out off one tight spot after another. Nothing, however, compares with how badly Director Siddharth Sen messes up the climax – who in their right mind (SPOILER ALERT) plays a sad skng during an action scene?

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, well she just can’t carry a film of this kind partly due to her sheer lack of screen presence and mostly due to her ineptitude in emoting the simplest of scenes, not to mention being unable to comrehend her dialogue delivery when she’s uncontrollably sobbing. Rangarajan Ramabadran’s camerawork and Aman Pant’s background score barely pass muster while Parag Chhabra fails to deliver a single song of note.

Verdict

A by-the-numbers first half, followed by a moderately funny second half that’s eventually dragged down by way too many flaws and loopholes and a badly directed climax, further compounded by Janhvi Kapoor’s complete inepitude in emoting and lack of screen presence, only to be saved somewhat by a more than competent supporting cadt – that’s Disney Hotstar’s Good Luck Jerry in a nutshell for you. I’m going with 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Good Luck Jerry cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh, Sahil Mehta, Saurabh Sachdeva

Good Luck Jerry Director: Siddharth Sen

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar