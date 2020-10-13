After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Karan Bohra-Teejay Sidhu, it’s Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who are expecting their first baby. Vivaah actor Amrita tied the knot with Anmol in 2016 and now they are all set to be parents. A picture of Amrita with a baby bump is doing the rounds on social media. It seems like that Amrita is a few months in and will soon embrace motherhood. Also Read - Amrita Rao Wants to Work With Farah Khan in Satte Pe Satta Remake 15 Years After Main Hoon Na

Amrita and RJ Anmol were snapped outside a doctor's clinic and the actor made no attempts to hide the good news of her pregnancy from the media and fans. In the pic, she can be seen wearing a Bebe white top with a white shorts.

Although they haven't confirmed the pregnancy news yet but this viral picture speaks everything. Talking about the same, a source told The Times of India, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

Earlier while talking about their secret wedding, Amrita had told IANS, “It’s been seven years of a blissful relationship and I’m the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only.”

On the work front, Amrita was seen in Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

We wish them congratulations on the news of their pregnancy.