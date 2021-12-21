Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts Trailer: During the pandemic, Hogwarts is eager to welcome its infielder magicians from the muggle world. On the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, HBO has released the trailer for Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts, and Potterheads are ecstatic. Thanks to Max and the rest of the cast, fans will be brought back to the wizarding world. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films, maybe seen going through a quiet Diagon Alley. In Hogwarts, he meets Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). The trailer also features a number of additional cast members.Also Read - Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts Teaser: Harry-Hermoine-Ron Will Leave You Nostalgic

The reunion of the actors takes place in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. In common spaces and classrooms, smaller interactions take to occur. The trailer also shows a sight of Platform 9 ¾ where the Hogwarts Express is waiting. It also includes scenes from the film with the cast reminiscing about the films, as well as celebrations in the Great Hall. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film, is seen hugging Emma.

Take a peek at the trailer, which will bring back memories:

During ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,’ Bonham Carter states she, “had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Belletrix” while they broke into Gringotts. “I’ve still got the teeth,” she says in discussion with Radcliffe, putting them in her mouth as he laughs.

The trio reflects on the films’ amazing influence and the lifetime connections they made.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Emma Watson says. Radcliffe adds, “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done, and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and be like, It wasn’t, though.” ” There’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint says to Watson, holding her hand as she wipes away a tear. We’re family.”

The last two minutes of the trailer are devoted to shots of cast members greeting each other in the big hall set, enjoying an orchestra performance, and individual interviews.

While the original Harry Potter series ended in 2011, Warner Bros. launched a prequel franchise with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was released in 2016. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel, came out in 2018. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment, will be released next year.