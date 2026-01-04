Home

Entertainment

Good news for Anil Kapoor fans, as he confirms the sequel to his 25-year-old blockbuster, name is...

Good news for Anil Kapoor fans, as he confirms the sequel to his 25-year-old blockbuster, name is…

Anil Kapoor brings exciting news for fans as he confirms a sequel to his 25-year-old blockbuster film, which is now hailed as cult classic.

Some films grow bigger with time, and Nayak: The Real Hero is one of them. What once struggled at the box office later turned into a cult classic through television reruns and audience love. Now, 25 years later, fans finally have a reason to celebrate. Anil Kapoor has confirmed Nayak 2, and this time, he is not just returning as the lead but also stepping in as a producer. The announcement has created strong buzz, especially among audiences who grew up watching Nayak and admired its bold political theme.

Nayak 2 officially confirmed

The sequel to the 2001 political drama is officially in the works. Filmmaker Deepak Mukut, who held the film’s rights earlier, confirmed that he and Anil Kapoor will co-produce Nayak 2. While the project is still in its early stages, discussions have already begun, making the sequel very much real.

Deepak confirmed that Anil Kapoor will definitely reprise his iconic role as Shivaji Rao, putting an end to all speculation. However, details about the rest of the cast, shooting schedule, and release date are being kept under wraps for now.

More about Nayak

Released in 2001, Nayak also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Johnny Lever. The film was the Hindi remake of Shankar’s Tamil hit Mudhalvan. Despite strong performances and a compelling story, Nayak failed at the box office, earning around Rs 19–20 crore worldwide against a Rs 21 crore budget. Over the years, repeated TV screenings helped the film gain cult status, with audiences appreciating its strong message and relevance even today.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What to expect from Nayak 2?

With Anil Kapoor taking creative control as a producer, Nayak 2 is expected to be more than just a nostalgic sequel. The film is likely to reflect modern-day politics while retaining the emotional and moral strength of the original, however the big question raises that who is going to fill the shoes of late legendary Amrish Puri.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.