Home

Entertainment

Good news for Anurag Dobhal fans, YouTuber out of ICU after surgery, police probe continues over car crash

Good news for Anurag Dobhal fans, YouTuber out of ICU after surgery, police probe continues over car crash

Fans celebrate as YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, leaves ICU following successful surgery. Investigation into the car crash that hospitalized him is ongoing.

Fans of popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal received relief as he was moved from ICU to a regular hospital room on Monday. The transition came after the 28-year-old underwent orthopaedic surgery on his right hip following a severe car accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway late Saturday night. The hospital confirmed that Dobhal is now stable and continues to be under close medical observation, with only his wife allowed to visit him.

Big relief for the UK07 Rider army

Medical authorities confirmed that Dobhal underwent orthopaedic surgery on his right hip and is currently haemodynamically stable. He is on room air oxygen and being monitored closely for any post-operative complications. Hospital staff emphasized that only Dobhal’s wife, Ritika Chauhan, is allowed to meet him during this recovery phase, ensuring privacy and safety.

Police probe into car crash

The accident occurred near the Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad. Reports indicate that Dobhal’s Toyota Fortuner crashed into a road divider, flipped over, and landed in the opposite lane. Police are investigating the circumstances, including whether he lost control at high speed or intentionally drove the vehicle into the divider. Early estimates suggest the SUV may have been travelling at over 150 kmph at the time of the crash.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and analyzing the livestream Dobhal conducted during the drive. Videos show him addressing about 80,000 viewers on Instagram, calling the journey his “final ride,” which has raised concerns and speculation about his mental state at the time.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Anurag Dobhal

Also known as UK07 Rider, Dobhal has a massive social media presence with millions of subscribers across YouTube and Instagram. In recent months, he openly shared his struggles with mental health, family disputes, and personal challenges following his inter-caste marriage.

Authorities have indicated that his emotional state is part of the ongoing investigation to understand the circumstances of the crash. As fans continue to send their support and prayers, medical teams are closely monitoring Dobhal’s recovery while police continue their inquiry into the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.