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Good news for Badshah fans, rapper REACTS to criticism, announces new Tateeree version without objectionable content

Good news for Badshah fans, rapper REACTS to criticism, announces new Tateeree version without objectionable content

Badshah has taken a fresh approach following recent reactions, unveiling an updated version of his track while acknowledging audience feedback and making notable changes to the composition.

Rapper Badshah returned to the spotlight with an important update after facing strong criticism over his recent track. The rapper decided to take a corrective step by working on a revised version that aligns better with audience expectations. The earlier release created debate across social platforms, which led to the removal of the song from multiple platforms. Now, fans have a fresh reason to stay excited as the artist confirmed a comeback with an improved version. His response reflects a willingness to listen, understand concerns and take responsibility while continuing a creative journey in the music space.

The controversy behind the original track

Original song Tateeree, released in early 2026, faced backlash due to lyrics and visuals that many people found inappropriate. Complaints were raised by several groups, including women’s organisations who objected to the portrayal in video. Authorities stepped in and multiple links related to the song were removed across platforms. The situation escalated further after legal action, which pushed makers to take down the full track.

Apology and response from Badshah

After growing criticism, Badshah issued a public apology acknowledging the concerns raised by listeners. He expressed respect towards cultural values and sentiments while accepting need for change. He also assured that as an artist he carries responsibility towards society and promised to be more mindful in future projects. In addition he committed support towards social cause including education support for fifty girls from economically weaker backgrounds.

The announcement of new version

Badshah later revealed new version titled Tateeree Phir Se where objectionable portions have been removed. He shared that updated track has been carefully edited based on feedback from officials social voices and listeners. According to announcement song is set to release on April 14, 2026 across streaming platforms marking fresh beginning for project.

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Check out Badshah’s announcement post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Badshah’s message behind reworked song

Rapper described new version as step forward rather than setback. He mentioned that feedback from audience helped shape improved version and called it meaningful conversation instead of conflict. According to him music should connect with people while respecting culture and emotions which guided changes in new release.

Story Highlights

Badshah announces revised track Tateeree Phir Se after backlash

Original song removed following complaints over lyrics and visuals

Rapper issues apology and promises responsible creative approach

New version set for release on April 14 2026

Badshah addressed controversy around Tateeree by removing original track and introducing new version with necessary changes. His response highlights balance between creativity and responsibility while showing readiness to adapt based on audience feedback.

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