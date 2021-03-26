South Korea: Here is good news for BTS fans who are also popularly known as BTS Army. Your favourite K-pop band has now announced a comeback this June. BTS announced via their official Japanese fan club that they are gearing up for a new Japanese album. This album which is called, BTS, The Best will be released on June 16. This will be BTS’ third Japanese compilation album. Also Read - Never-Heard-Before Stories of BTS From BTS: 100-Minute Talk Show Set to Air on March 29, Watch Out!

Check out the tracklist for BTS, The Best:

DISC1 (CD)

Film out

DNA -Japanese ver.-

Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-

Lights

Blood, sweat, tears -Japanese ver.-

Fake Love -Japanese ver.-

Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

Go Go -Japanese ver.-

Idol -Japanese ver.-

Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

Mic Drop -Japanese ver.-

Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

Stay Gold

Let Go

Spring Day -Japanese ver.-

On -Japanese ver.-

Don’t Leave Me

Not Today -Japanese ver.-

Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

Your eyes tell

Crystal Snow

Meanwhile, 'Film Out' will be released on April 2. This song will appear as the ending theme in the upcoming Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit. This new BTS song 'Film Out' was written along with J-pop band Back Number and its teaser has already been released.

Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, this K-pop band is on road to success and fans are loving it. BTS has also created several records in this short span of time. With this new album, BTS Army will 0nly grow.

Are you also eagerly waiting for BTS, The Best?