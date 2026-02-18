Good news for Celina Jaitley as Delhi High Court grants MEA four weeks to secure consular access for her brother in UAE

In a significant development in the case concerning Major Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in the United Arab Emirates, the Delhi High Court has granted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) four weeks to secure consular access and submit a detailed status update. The order came during a hearing on Tuesday in response to a petition filed by actor Celina Jaitly, who sought legal and diplomatic intervention for her brother.

The bench directed the Centre to ensure that Vikrant Jaitly is kept informed about the ongoing legal and diplomatic efforts and to facilitate a meeting with him at the earliest, subject to approval from UAE authorities. The matter has drawn attention not only due to its legal complexity but also because of the extended duration of his reported detention abroad.

Delhi High Court Seeks MEA Status Report in Vikrant Jaitly Case

According to submissions made before the court, consular access to Major Vikrant Jaitly has not yet been granted by UAE authorities as of February 13. The MEA informed the bench that such approval may take an additional three to four weeks. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for March 16, by which time it expects a comprehensive status report.

During the proceedings, Charul Jaitly, wife of Vikrant Jaitly, appeared in person and submitted a written note outlining her concerns. The court ordered that copies of her note be shared with both Celina Jaitly and the MEA. Charul requested that the matter be heard in camera, citing the sensitivity of the case. However, the court declined this plea, clarifying that the petition under consideration is directed against the Central Government and not centered on internal family disputes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Charul raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation, stating, “There might be compromise with the investigation in view of the sensitivity of case.” She further conveyed, “Vikrant Jaitly wants India Government to engage a lawyer for his defence.”

Legal Representation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In earlier hearings, the Delhi High Court had instructed the MEA to facilitate the appointment of a local law firm to represent Vikrant Jaitly in legal proceedings in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A letter was subsequently issued to Khalid Al Maree and Partners, an Emirati law firm that has agreed to represent him on a pro bono basis.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav reiterated that the focus of the current petition is the role and responsibility of the Central Government in extending diplomatic assistance. Advocates Sandeep Kapoor and Raghav Kacker, appearing for Celina Jaitly, submitted that Vikrant was employed by the company involved in the case, while Charul Jaitly was its owner. These submissions were opposed by Charul through her counsel.

Celina Jaitly’s legal team has emphasized the need for consistent updates regarding Vikrant’s welfare and legal status, noting that he has reportedly been detained for over a year. The court has now directed that copies of the petition and Charul’s note be shared directly with Vikrant Jaitly, ensuring that he remains fully informed as diplomatic efforts continue.

As the case moves forward, all eyes remain on the MEA’s next steps and the forthcoming hearing in March.