Good news for Chiyaan Vikram fans, as Gautham Vasudev Menon FINALLY breaks his silence on…

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon finally speaks up about Chiyaan Vikram’s long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram, bringing exciting news for fans.

After years of delays and multiple setbacks, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has shared some promising news for the fans of Chiyaan Vikram and his much-anticipated action film, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam. The film, which has faced numerous production challenges, now seems to be moving closer to its long-awaited release.

What did Gautham Vasudev Menon say?

In a recent interview, Menon finally gave fans a reason to hope. He shared that the production issues that had held the film back are “almost solved.” He also teased an announcement on the horizon, saying, “We have almost solved all issues related to it and you can expect an announcement soon.” This news has reignited excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie’s release after years of uncertainty.

The setbacks for Chiyaan Vikram’s most-awaited film

The setback story for this film can itself become an entire feature film; however, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam began production back in 2017, but the project faced several hurdles along the way, including financial difficulties, legal issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These setbacks caused the film to languish in what many fans referred to as “production hell.” After completing filming in 2023, there was renewed hope for the film’s release, but that hope was dashed once again when it was delayed.

The earlier plans of release

The film was initially scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, but a day before its planned launch, the film was delayed indefinitely due to unresolved financial complications. Menon, in a statement, expressed his disappointment but reassured fans that the team was doing everything possible to resolve the issues and get the film out in theatres. Although another release date in February 2024 was suggested, it also didn’t materialize, leaving fans frustrated and hopeful for a resolution.

The stellar star cast

Despite the production challenges, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam boasts an impressive cast and crew. Apart from Vikram, the film also features Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran, and Radikaa Sarathkumar in key roles. The film is shot in seven countries and has notable cinematography work by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if all these efforts will result in a final product that lives up to the anticipation.

