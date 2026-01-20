Good news for Farah Khan fans, as she hints at marking her return to the director's chair, but on one condition, it is...

Home

Good news for Farah Khan fans as the filmmaker hints at returning to the director’s chair, but reveals it will happen only under one special condition.

Farah Khan is back in the limelight, and this time it is not just for her YouTube vlogs. The filmmaker and choreographer has finally hinted at her return to directing films after almost a decade-long break. Fans of the director have been eagerly waiting for news of her next project ever since she became a social media sensation with her candid and humorous online videos.

While she continues to entertain viewers with her witty vlogs, Farah gave a major update about her next film during a recent visit to actor Nakuul Mehta’s home. She revealed that she is ready to step back into the director’s chair, but there is one special condition that must be met.

What did Farah Khan reveal?

During the conversation, Nakuul expressed how much he missed the genre of films Farah used to make. Responding to this, Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan. So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.” She humorously added that she is not abandoning YouTube because she still wants to cover her kids’ fees, highlighting her playful approach to life and work.

When asked whether YouTube would also produce her upcoming film, she made her fans’ hearts skip a beat. She said, “If I do, I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube.” This confirms that her return to the director’s chair will only happen if she collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan, her longtime favorite actor and collaborator, with whom she collaborated with the superstar in Main Hoon Naa, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

About Farah Khan’s journey

Farah Khan is known for directing iconic films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and her last film Happy New Year, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. Released in 2014, Happy New Year was a commercial success and cemented her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most popular directors.

More about Farah Khan

Since 2025, Farah has been entertaining fans with YouTube vlogs, featuring her cook Dilip as her on-screen companion. Their humorous banter and Dilip’s punchlines have made the duo a viral sensation, further expanding her fanbase online.

