Here's good news for Fast and Furious fans. After nine movies and a TV show, the Fast and Furious franchise is coming up with a new podcast. This will be the first official Fast & Furious podcast.

This podcast comes ahead of the release of the movie's ninth part. As reported in the Indian Express, the podcast will have nine episodes and each of these will be released on Fridays for nine weeks. These podcasts will feature interviews from the cast and crew of the franchise including Vin Diesel. They will talk about their journey and experience. The first episode will be released on April 30 and will have an interaction with Vin Diesel.

Also Read - Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel Reveals He's Working on Debut Album

Meanwhile, Fast and Furious 9 will be released on June 25 in India and U.S. The trailer of the movie was already earlier this month. The trailer stars Vin Diesel and John Cena among other actors and establishes the rivalry between the two. The official synopsis of Fast and Furious 9 states, ”Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).”

Do not forget to catch Vin Diesel on the first podcast of the Fast and Furious Saga. Follow this space for more such updates.