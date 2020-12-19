HBO Max has now confirmed that when can Game of Thrones fans expect the show’s prequel House of the Dragon. Also Read - Hafthor Bjornsson Aka 'The Mountain' From Game of Thrones Breaks World Deadlifting Record

The high-anticipated HBO drama is loosely based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin.

A new promo revealing the lineup of HBO and HBO Max showed that House of the Dragon is being pitched for a 2022 release date. House of the Dragon begins production next year.

The show which is a prequel to the eight-season hit series Game of Thrones, will focus on the Targaryen family centuries before the timeline of GOT.

Paddy Considine will be playing King Viserys I.

Earlier this month it was revealed that actors Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy have been cast for the show.

Olivia Cooke, who was last seen in Bates Motel, will play Alicent Hightower in the series, who is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Alicent Hightower was not born a Targaryen but she is closely connected to those who reign over the Seven Kingdoms.

Doctor Who Star Matt Smith will play the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen. His character is described as a peerless warrior who possesses the true blood of the dragon.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is a fierce dragonrider, will be portrayed by Truthseekers actor Emma D’Arcy.

The Targaryen house, according to Game of Thrones mythology, is one of the royal houses that used to rule an empire and united the Seven Kingdoms.

Watch the HBO Max promo here: