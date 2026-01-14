Home

Entertainment

Good news for Hrithik Roshan fans, as the sequel to THIS action thriller gets a green signal, name is...

Good news for Hrithik Roshan fans, as the sequel to THIS action thriller gets a green signal, name is…

Exciting update for Hrithik Roshan fans as the sequel to his popular action thriller finally receives a green signal. Here’s what we know so far.

Hrithik Roshan fans have reason to celebrate as the action-thriller that captured hearts in 2017 is coming back. A sequel to Kaabil is officially in the works and promises to bring a bigger punch and a more thrilling storyline. While details are still emerging, the excitement around the project has already created a buzz across social media and among Bollywood enthusiasts.

Kaabil 2 officially announced?

Director Sanjay Gupta confirmed the sequel on social media, promising a “far deadlier” narrative this time. In response to a fan’s post praising the first film and tagging Hrithik, Gupta wrote, “IT’S R E FLA D Y!!!… And this time far DEADELLIER.” The announcement assures audiences that Hrithik will reprise his role as the blind protagonist while facing even more intense challenges.

The first Kaabil was produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan and featured actors like Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Suresh Menon, and Girish Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film became a benchmark for action thrillers in Bollywood with its mix of emotion, revenge, and clever storytelling.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What can fans expect?

The sequel is expected to continue the intense theme of the first film. Kaabil 2 centres on a blind dubbing artist whose world is turned upside down after his wife becomes a victim of a brutal crime. Driven by grief and the desire for justice, he transforms into a calculated vigilante. Using his disability as a shield, he hunts down the culprits while maintaining the appearance of innocence. The premise promises suspense and clever twists while showcasing Hrithik’s intense acting skills.

About Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10, 2026. Close family and friends including his father Rakesh Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, actor-girlfriend Saba Azad, and ex-wife Suzanne Khan shared warm wishes for the superstar. His fans took to social media to join in the celebration and also expressed excitement for Kaabil 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.