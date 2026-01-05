Good news for Lokah: Chapter 1 fans, this star is set to join Ranveer Singh starrer, Pralay, name is...

Kalyani Priyadarshan could be all set to take her first big step into Bollywood, and if industry chatter is to be believed, it’s going to be a striking debut. According to reports, the South star is likely to be cast opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film Pralay, a project that already has the trade talking for more than one reason.

While there has been no official announcement yet, the buzz suggests that Kalyani has been finalised as the female lead, replacing earlier speculation that Alia Bhatt might reunite with Ranveer for the third time after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sources now claim that the makers were keen on a fresh pairing and felt Kalyani fit the world of the film better.

Who is directing Pralay?

Pralay will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film marks Jai’s solo directorial debut. He has previously worked closely with his father, most notably on the hugely successful series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. After years of assisting and observing from behind the scenes, Jai is now ready to tell a story of his own on the big screen.

Reports suggest that pre-production is likely to begin in April, with the film expected to go on floors around July or August this year.

What is the film all about?

The makers are keeping the plot tightly under wraps, but early details hint at something rarely seen in mainstream Hindi cinema. Pralay is said to be set in a futuristic world and may revolve around a zombie-like apocalypse. The story reportedly shows the collapse of Mumbai, with visuals filled with deserted streets, broken structures and a sense of deep loneliness.

AI-driven sets and advanced visual design are expected to play a key role in creating this bleak world, giving the film a dark and immersive look.

Why is this project special for Ranveer Singh?

Apart from starring in the film, Pralay is also expected to mark Ranveer Singh’s debut as a co-producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. After delivering a massive success with Dhurandhar, which crossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide, Ranveer seems keen to explore new genres and back bold stories.

He is also gearing up for Dhurandhar Part 2, scheduled to release on March 19 this year.

Why are all eyes on Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Kalyani had a strong year in 2025 with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, where she played India’s first female superhero. The film earned praise across regions and helped her build a solid pan-India following. A Bollywood debut with a high-concept film like Pralay could open an exciting new chapter in her career.

If these reports turn out to be true, Pralay could bring together a fresh on-screen pairing and introduce audiences to a bold new cinematic world — one that Bollywood doesn’t often dare to explore.