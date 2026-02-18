Home

Good news for Rohit Shetty fans, Mumbai police recover weapon used in firing incident

Mumbai Police have recovered the weapon used in the firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence. The firearm has been sent to the forensics team for further investigation as authorities continue to probe the case.

Mumbai police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. The incident, which took place in the early hours of February 1, had left the city shaken and prompted a strong security response. Authorities have now recovered the weapon used in the attack and sent it for forensic analysis to confirm its role in the crime.

The major breakthrough for the Mumbai police

According to officials, the weapon was recovered from the main accused in the case and has been handed over to a forensic science laboratory for ballistic tests. The Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell has so far arrested 12 individuals connected to the incident, including the shooter Deepak Sharma. Several others, including Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, Swapnil Sakat and Asaram Fasale, were apprehended for providing logistical and weapon support to the shooter.

The arrests were part of a multi-state operation covering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Some of the accused have been produced in court after their police custody expired, and legal proceedings are ongoing. Swapnil Sakat has claimed that his statement was coerced by the police.

