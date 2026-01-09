Home

Entertainment

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, Madras High Court grants Jana Nayagan...

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, Madras High Court grants Jana Nayagan…

A huge relief for Jana Nayagan as the High Court directs CBFC to grant Thalapathy Vijay's film UA ceritificate. Read inside.

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, Madras High Court grants Jana Nayagan...

In the unpredictable world of cinema, delay, controversies, and unexpected changes are often a part and parcel. One such similar case happened with a film that found itself in the middle of a certification storm, leaving the fate of the film hanging in between. The film that we are talking about is none other than Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Just days ahead of its scheduled release, the film found itself at the centre of issues surrounding its censor clearance. Now, in a significant development that has brought relief to fans and makers alike, the Madras High Court has stepped in and issued clearance.

Court orders CBFC to clear the film

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to Jana Nayagan. This came as a great news for Vijay fans as now this decision has cleared the path for the film’s theatrical release. The court reportedly mandated that the CBFC issue the certificate and move forward with censor clearance.

What caused the delay?

This ruling followed the court’s reservation of its order during the prior hearing, during which both sides’ arguments were thoroughly heard. It was discovered during the hearing that one of the examining committee members had filed the complaint that caused the certification process to stall. The committee member’s objection was not recorded during the official screening of the movie, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), speaking on behalf of the CBFC, told the court. It was also revealed that, despite the movie having already been screened for the examining committee, the CBFC Chairperson had chosen to halt the certification process and request a review.

After hearing arguments from the CBFC and the production house, Justice PT Asha postponed making a decision before ordering the board to issue the certificate.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The film was supposed to be released on January 9, which was also the Pongal weekend. The film is also publicised as Vijay’s final film before he formally enters active politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections under the TVK banner.

Despite the uncertainty over certification, bookings reportedly saw tickets being sold at prices as high as Rs 2000 in several regions, highlighting the massive anticipation surrounding the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.