TV couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are expecting their first child! They are all set to embrace parenthood. Their baby is due in May next year. The couple took to social media to announce the news as they posed for a picture with Addite flaunting her baby bump. Mohit wrote, "As I place my hand on you… I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you … so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love".

In the photo, Mohit is seen cradling Addite's baby bump. Addite also used Instagram to share several photographs of her pregnant self. "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let's grow together. Baby Malik," she wrote with one image.

She captioned another image writing: “Waheguru”.

On one, she wrote: “Time to grow up @mohitmalik1113 #BabyMalik.”

Mohit and Addite met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in December 2010.

On the work front, Mohit Malik is currently seen playing the lead role in Lockdown Ki Love Story. Meanwhile, Addite owns and runs a restaurant.