Gossip From Lock Upp: Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted 'Lock Upp' is full of drama and entertainment. The latest episode was all about secret tasks and confessions between contestants. Saisha Shinde has admitted to having feelings for Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, claiming that she has been drawn to his team throughout missions because she has a soft spot for him. She also stated in a recent episode that she knows it would never be 'two-way.'

Poonam Pandey accomplished a hidden job shortly after it was revealed that she would not be able to win since a few contestants witnessed her doing it. The guards also stated that the items would not be returned, which disappointed all of the contestants. The task letter was then given to Saisha Shinde. Munawar then inquired about the letter's contents, and Saisha took it out to read it.

Keeping an eye on the conversation, Sara Khan snatched the letter. She shouted at Shinde amidst which Tehseen Poonawala shouted, "Akal badi ya bhains." Sara then informed Nisha Rawal and other members of her team that Saisha was about to send the letter over to the other side. Saisha was hurt as she was crying in the corner. Following which they resolved their disagreement as Shinde hugged her and cried when Sara Khan clarified everything.

Saisha then told Sara, ” I am going to be stone cold. I don’t want these accusations of going softer towards the orange team. I don’t know why but I have a soft spot for Munawar.” She further added, “It’s not my fault if I make a decision with him in mind since I know it’ll always be one-sided, it’ll never be two-sided. This is why, if I’ve made mistakes, it’s because of this. My team accused me of doing things just to get attention because of him. Who should I talk to about my feelings? I just can’t do it.”

Sara agreed with Saisha that it wouldn’t be two-way, and she inquired if Munawar was aware. Shinde revealed that nobody knows and nobody should. Like a good friend, Sara told her that she will always tell Shinde her honest opinion. She further opens up and said, “I am telling you that it will never happen because he is different. I get it, and this is really scary.”