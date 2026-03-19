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Got a Dhurandhar 2 free ticket offer on WhatsApp? This message could cost you big

Got a Dhurandhar 2 free ticket offer on WhatsApp? This message could cost you big

WARNING! Dhurandhar 2 free ticket offer on WhatsApp? This could end up costing you heavily

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released with the paid previews on March 18. The moviegoers have been celebrating the magic of cinema created by Aditya Dhar. If you’ve recently seen links or QR codes claiming to give away free tickets for Dhurandhar 2, it’s worth being cautious before you click. A new scam is circulating on social media, targeting eager movie fans. These posts typically lure users with promises of instant access to free tickets through “viral templates” or QR codes, but they may be designed to deceive.

Dhurandhar 2 free tickets offer is a scam

In reality, there’s no legitimate way to claim free tickets through such offers. With the film now released and excitement at its peak, scammers are taking advantage of the hype to trick unsuspecting fans.

The scam is largely spreading through QR codes and downloadable templates that claim to provide free tickets for Dhurandhar 2. These are commonly shared across social media and editing communities, prompting users to scan a code or download an image to access the supposed offer.

Once scanned, these QR codes can take users to unknown websites or ask for personal details. In some cases, they are hidden inside video editing templates, especially those shared with apps like VN. While these templates may look like they help you create reels, they are actually being used to spread false promises of free movie tickets. It’s best to avoid scanning random QR codes for such offers. Doing so can put your phone at risk of malware, phishing attempts, or even data theft.

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Why Dhurandhar 2 Has Become A Target For Scams

The scam is spreading at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already in the news for a strong opening. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, earned around Rs 44 crore from its previews. According to Sacnilk, it had about 12,292 shows with an overall occupancy of 46.7% on Day 0.

With actors like Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film has created a lot of excitement among fans. The first part earned around ₹1,307 crore worldwide, which has made people even more eager to watch the sequel. Experts say that when a film gets this popular, scams also increase, especially those offering free tickets, which are usually fake if they come from unofficial sources.

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