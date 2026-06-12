Governer Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee’s political-economic drama gets mixed reactions, netizens say ‘phenomenal but slow’

Governor: The Silent Saviour Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee gets love. The movie is based on the events of 1990–92, when then RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan played a key role in helping India manage a severe economic crisis. Check reactions here.

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Manoj Bajpayee in Governer (PC- Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest release Governor: The Silent Saviour has finally hit theatres, and early reviews and social media reactions suggest that the political-economic drama is leaving a strong impression on audiences. Viewers are praising the film for its performances, storytelling and its rare focus on India’s economic history rather than traditional political or patriotic themes. Inspired by real events, Governor: The Silent Saviour takes audiences back to India’s economic crisis of the early 1990s, when the country faced one of its toughest financial periods. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a Reserve Bank governor who must make difficult decisions to help pull the country away from financial collapse.

The film is based on the events of 1990–92, when then RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan played a key role in helping India manage a severe economic crisis, including the decision to pledge the country’s gold reserves. The story also explores the political challenges and difficult conversations that took place behind the scenes during that period. One viewer wrote, “Indian cinema has made many films on politics, wars and freedom struggles, but stories based on economics are rare. That’s what made Governor interesting from the beginning. The 1991 economic crisis had the potential to become a compelling cinematic story.”

Early reactions suggest that audiences are appreciating the film’s attempt to bring an important chapter of India’s economic history to the big screen while keeping the storytelling engaging and emotional.

The other social media user said, “Governor is winning acclaim and dominating conversations. #ManojBajpayee is simply phenomenal and delivers the finest performance of the year. Historical importance of the subject, fine storytelling and terrific performances make this a MUST-WATCH movie”.

A fan of cinema, wrote, “Manoj, like always, hits the ball out of the park. Noushad Mohamed Kunju (CR) is like the second hero of the film and leaves a tremendous mark. @madhoo69 (Vandita) is adorable; @adah_sharma (Aditi Verma) gives a memorable performance”.

“Governor, the makers try their best, but the film doesn’t look cinematic enough. The sets and even the background score give a very OTT vibe, while the music is very poor”, said the other user.

Watch the tweets here:

Now Watching #Governer Good Acting by the cast… Screenplay is moving at a brisk Pace… Hoping for a good second half also… But must say its a Slow Drama — Santosh Herkal (@evilmady) June 12, 2026

#Governor is winning acclaim and dominating conversations.#ManojBajpayee is simply phenomenal and delivers the finest performance of the year. Historical importance of the subject, fine storytelling and terrific performances make this a MUST-WATCH movie pic.twitter.com/oIaPwwaRxd — Box Office Chronicle (@BoxOffice_Truth) June 12, 2026

#Governor Sanjay Sonu (Shekhar; Prime Minister) and @GaursinghRajeev (Sinha; Finance Minister) are decent. Jigar Shah (Manmohan Singh) hams in the first half but gets his act right in the end. All in all, Governor is a decent one-time watch https://t.co/KGr9PLsveH — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 12, 2026