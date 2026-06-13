Governor box office collection day 1: Manoj Bajpayee’s political thriller opens below expectations

Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has made a quite low start at the box office. Scroll down to read how much the political drama, based on India's economic crisis of the early 1990s, collected on its first day in theatres.

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Governor box office collection day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest release, Governor, arrived in cinemas on June 12, 2026, amid a crowded box office clash that saw several films competing for audience attention. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the political drama explores India’s 1991 economic crisis and follows the journey of a man tasked with steering the country through one of its most challenging periods. Despite generating interest among cinema lovers who enjoy content-driven films, Governor has recorded a low opening at the box office. The film’s first-day collection suggests that it may rely heavily on word of mouth over the coming weekend.

Governor box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, “Governor collected a net of Rs 0.90 crore across 1,427 shows with 15% occupancy” (total India gross collections to Rs 1.08 crore and total India net collections to Rs 0.90 crore). The opening numbers are much lower than expected for a film headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, who is widely regarded for his strong performances and choice of meaningful subjects. However, the film faced tough competition from multiple new releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, making it difficult to attract a wider audience on day one.

About Governor: The Silent Saviour

Governor focuses on a crucial chapter in India’s economic history. Manoj Bajpayee plays A. Ramanan, a bureaucrat who finds himself at the center of a financial crisis threatening the nation’s future. According to IMDb, the plot of Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, “Follows A Ramanan, appointed as RBI Governor during India’s 1990s economic crisis, who must rescue the nation from complete economic breakdown while the entire system works against him.”

This financial thriller movie is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the lead roles.

Can Governor see growth over the weekend?

The weekend will be crucial for the Governor. Films driven by content rather than very high budget often depend on positive reviews and audience recommendations to improve their collections. If the film manages to attract audiences and gets positive word of mouth, it could witness better occupancy over Saturday and Sunday. Manoj Bajpayee’s fan following, and the film’s strong subject matter may also help it sustain in the coming days.

While the Governor got a quiet low start at the box office, but its long-term performance will depend on how audiences respond over the weekend.