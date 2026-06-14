Govind Namdev alleges Kala Hiran makers ‘used’ him about film targeting Salman Khan: ‘I was told something else’

Actor Govind Namdev distanced himself from the 1998 black buck case and said he was misled by the makers of Kala Hiran movie. The actor said he will never do a film against Salman Khan.

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Govind Namdev (PC- Instagram)

In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Following this incident, members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against Salman Khan and his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu. Producer Amit Jani has now made a film based on this controversial case, titled Kala Hiran. It stars veteran actor Govind Namdev. However, Namdev says he was not fully informed about the film’s plot and purpose. He claims the film’s true intent was kept hidden from him, and he was not told which controversial incident the film was based on.

The makers released the first look video of Kala Hiran on June 12, which showed actor Kashif Iqbal Khan in a character resembling Salman Khan. He is also wearing a black T-shirt and a bracelet similar to Salman Khan’s. This character is portrayed as a negative character in the film, while Govind Namdev is portrayed as a lawyer seeking justice on behalf of the Bishnoi community.

What did Govind Namdev say about Kala Hiran?

Reacting to the teaser, Namdev distanced himself from the ‘black buck’ case and said he was misled. The actor said, “I will never do a film against Salman Khan.” Speaking to Amar Ujala, Govind further said, “The 71-year-old said he was deeply disturbed after watching the trailer, adding, “As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I was shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt like I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

He further stated that the project was initially pitched to him under a different name. “I was told we were making a film called ‘Sambhal,'” he said. “At that time, I had no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction.” Further explaining his role in the project, Govinda said he only agreed to do the courtroom scenes.

He said, “I was told there was a long courtroom scene and I had to do just that. It was also stated that we wouldn’t be adding anything new and would simply be showing what happened in court. I felt there was no harm in showing facts that were already on record, so I agreed to be a part of it.”

Namdev also clarified his position on the Bishnoi gang controversy involving Salman Khan. He said, “I cannot idolise any Bishnoi gang. I can’t even think of such a thing. I thought I was just doing the courtroom part. However, the things that have come to light now make me feel uncomfortable.”