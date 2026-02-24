Govind Namdev exposes star culture and the harsh reality behind glamour, calls Akshay Kumar...

Home

Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals in Bollywood, big stars have separate and better meals, while the rest of the cast and technical staff have to eat in different arrangements.

Bollywood is often called a dream world, but behind this glittering screen, a strict and unequal system also operates. For a long time, the Hindi film industry has been dominated by a star system, with a clear distinction between leading and supporting actors. Recently, veteran actor Govind Namdev spoke openly about this system in an interview, explaining how, despite their experience and talent, supporting actors are not treated equally.

Govind Namdev shares the mindset of actors

In an interview with Lallantop, Govind Namdev revealed that despite spending more than three decades in the industry, major stars rarely discuss acting with him. He explained that many stars feel that seeking advice from another actor might make them appear weak or inferior. Because of this mindset, they prefer to interact only with people of their own star level.

Govind Namdev reveals disparity in food by stars on the sets

Govind Namdev, not limiting himself to acting, revealed another reality of film sets, the disparity in treatment and amenities. He explained that in the industry, not only are vanity vans allocated based on salary, but even food is discriminatory. Big stars have separate and better meals, while the rest of the cast and technical staff have to eat in different arrangements. This system has been in place for years and has come to be accepted as normal.

He said, “There is a clear system of big and small stars; people function as per hierarchy, in terms of salaries and treatment, in the film industry. If someone is paid more, that person will get a bigger vanity van; that’s how it is decided. A food hierarchy also exists on film sets. Stars have different food, while others eat different food items.”

Akshay Kumar shows equality

However, Govind Namdev also clarified that not everyone is like this. Citing the example of Akshay Kumar, he explained that during the filming of OMG!, Akshay Kumar and director Umesh Shukla had decided that everyone on set would eat the same food. Individual dietary needs could vary, but there would be no distinction based on status.

According to Govind Namdev, the atmosphere on the set of that film was completely different and very positive. This equal treatment fostered mutual respect not only among the actors but also across the entire crew. He believes that if such examples continue, Bollywood’s work culture could undergo significant changes.

