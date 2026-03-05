Home

Govinda admits he fell in love with ‘doll-like’ Neelam Kothari, confessed ‘Pehle vala romance hota tha…’

Govinda’s heart has been stirred once again by the rumours of his relationship with Neelam Kothari. In a new interview, he admitted that he admired the “doll-like” Neelam and that he had a deep love for her. This statement from Govinda comes after Neelam recently denied any such relationship with the actor.

The stories surrounding Bollywood’s all-rounder, “Hero No. 1,” Govinda, and his personal life seem endless. Govinda, who rose to fame on the silver screen in the 1990s, has not achieved significant box office success for a long time. However, in the past few months, he and his wife have been in the news. His wife, Sunita, alleged in an interview that Govinda was having an affair, though the actor promptly denied these claims.

Govinda’s relationship with Neelam Kothari

Meanwhile, his relationship with actress Neelam Kothari from the 1980s and 1990s has once again come into discussion. Govinda and Neelam’s names have been linked several times in the past. However, Neelam recently clarified that they were merely co-stars. Now, in a new interview, Govinda has described Neelam as “doll-like” and admitted that they were “very close at one time.”

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Govinda was asked if he was in love with Neelam, the actor admitted that he was close to her and was attracted to her. Talking about Neelam, Govinda said, “Look, all of us youngsters, who are village-type, love fair-skinned women. This opposite-attraction thing happens. She was different and a very nice girl. She felt like a doll.”

Govinda was a fan of Neelam before he got a chance to work with her. In 1986, Govinda and Neelam Kothari first appeared in Love 86. They became a superhit on-screen pair and went on to deliver several major hits, including Hatya, Sindoor, and Khudgarz. Speaking further about Neelam in an interview, Govinda said, “I was a fan of Neelam even before I got the chance to work with her. She had that doll-like personality, and I thought… wow. I was looking at her pictures, whistling, and I never imagined I would be working with her.”

Govinda admitted through his gestures that he had feelings in his heart. He continued, “I thought… wow. She’s become my heroine, and I couldn’t believe it.” Govinda also called Neelam “lucky” for him, recalling that they had delivered several hit films together. While he didn’t directly state whether he was romantically involved with Neelam, he hinted that he had feelings for her.

Govinda laughed and said, “At that time… affairs weren’t like they are now. We would create a ruckus… it worked, it seems. In those days, romance meant just taking care of your love. We were so good at what we did. Look at every film… every film was a hit, and every song was a superhit.”

Govinda confessed his engagement with Sunita, now wife, was called off because of…

This isn’t the first time Govinda and Neelam’s relationship has been discussed. Rumours and speculations about them have been circulating since the 1990s. One claim even suggests that Govinda was so infatuated with his co-star Neelam that he considered marrying her. During a 1990 interview with Stardust, Govinda admitted to being in love with Neelam and revealed that he had even called off his engagement with Sunita, whom he later married.

Govinda had said in an interview, “I wanted to be with Neelam. We met often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would fall in love with. I did. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. If Sunita hadn’t called me five days later and tried to persuade me to get back together, I probably would have married Neelam. I wanted to marry her, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

