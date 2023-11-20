Home

Govinda-David Dhawan Are Back After Years But Actor Says Films Aren’t Happening, Read on

Govinda and David Dhawan have given tons of hits in the 90s and are a brand together. However, a few years back, the actor revealed that he has broken his ties with the director.

Mumbai: Govinda and David Dhawan have worked on around 17 films together. Most of these films were successful at the Box Office. Together, they created an unmatchable legacy of romantic comedies like never before including the No. 1 series which is considered one of the most successful series in Bollywood. However, all this was in the 90s. The duo stopped collaborating in the 20th century until Partner in 2007 in which Govinda played the lead alongside Salman Khan. In an interview later, he revealed that he had broken ties with the director. Come 2023, and everything seems back to normal between them.

Govinda recently shared a picture with David from one of the famous Bollywood Diwali parties. He captioned his Instagram post as “80s aur 90s mein meri do biwiyaan thi. Ek Sunita aur ek David! (sic).” This made the fans excited and they went on to expect a filmy reunion from the two. However, in an interview now, the actor has clarified that even though the rift has ended, they are still not making any film together.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Govinda confirmed that he has mended his relationship with David and they talked a lot during the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani. The popular star said they reminisced about their good old days and discussed all the fun from the sets of their films but didn’t discuss new opportunities. “Filmy talk wasn’t a priority, but when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty,” he said.

Govinda was last seen in 2019 film Rangeela Raja. When asked about his absence from parties and why he isn’t a part of any group, he said he has been like this for years now. The actor said, “Over the years, Bollywood parties have become these group parties, and if you don’t belong to a certain group (camp), you aren’t invited. If you are not seen at these parties, it is assumed that you aren’t social, which is wrong. I am not anti-social at all, and I don’t believe in groups. Back then, people used to say Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan are a group. I didn’t agree with that either. We are all artistes who worked together (sic).”

Govinda and David Dhawan enjoy a separate base of followers – those who love their kind of cinema and binge on them on OTT platforms. As the two come together now, fans are going to expect more. We’ll keep you updated if there are reports regarding their reunion on-screen.

