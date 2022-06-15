Govinda Finally Forgives Krushna Abhishek: Govinda has finally burrried the hatched with nephew Krushna Abhishek ending their long dated feud that started back in 2016. Krushna appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast in May 2022 and said that he really missed his uncle Govinda. Govinda when featured on the same podcast, he seemed to have forgiven Krushna. Govinda said, “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you.” Maniesh Paul shared the snippet on his Instagram account with the caption, “When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir.” Krushna responded to the post, “Love him too.”Also Read - Govinda Finally Reacts To Krushna Abhishek's Emotional Apology: 'He's A Well Brought-Up Boy...But There Is A Limit...'

Krushna Misses Govinda

Govinda had earlier stated that he was particularly offended by a comment Krushna made about his Mama being a villain. He said that in his opinion, the comment didn’t seem to have been written by a writer. According to Govinda, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.” Last month, Krushna opened up about the feud between him and his uncle Govinda. He replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.” Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Uncle & Aunty Dance to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Rock The Stage | Watch