Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his uncle and actor Govinda have gotten into several public spats with each other ever since the duo had a public fallout in 2016. However, last month, Krushna publicly apologised to his mama Govinda and emotionally said that his statements are twisted by media and he really misses his uncle. And now, Govinda has finally responded to Krushna’s apology and said ‘let this love also be seen off-camera’.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Have A Dance-Off on Govinda's Makhna Song, Internet Says Gazab | Watch

Govinda recently appeared on actor-host Maniesh Paul’s podcast, when asked about his relationship with Krushna, he said, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me,” When Maniesh told him that Krushna was really apologetic when he talked about Govinda, he replied, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.” Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Uncle & Aunty Dance to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Rock The Stage | Watch

Govinda said that he is surprised to see Krushna asking for forgiveness on public forums, but not reaching out to him personally. Addressing Krushna directly, he said that ‘ he is a good boy’. “Keep working hard, there is no problem, relax, may God bless you,” he further added. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek: Govinda Ji Never Helped us Professionally But Supported us Like 'Ma'

For the uninitiated, Krushna is Govinda’s late sister Padma’s son and the duo’s strained relationship is out in public for years now. Both Krushna, Govinda and their respective wives have often been vocal about their fallout on various platforms. In-fact the two star-wives have also taken digs at each other in several interviews and media interactions.

Govinda’s latest response on Krushna comes almost a month after the latter appeared on Maniesh’s podcast. During the interaction, Krushna was asked about the feud between him and Govinda. He said, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”