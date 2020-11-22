Actor Govinda opened up about his nephew Krushna Abhishek’s statement where he spoke in length about his relation with his Chi Chi Mama. Govinda finally decided to break his silence over the issue and said that he is utterly sad to about the matter in public but it is high time for the truth to come out. Speaking with Bombay Times, he said, “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.” Also Read - Krushna Abhishek's Emotional Response on 'Facing Govinda' in The Kapil Sharma Show

Opening about meeting Krushna and Kashmera Shah's twin sons, he said, "I went to see the babies in the hospital, along with my family, and even met the doctor and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that Kashmera Shah (Krushna's wife) did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna's sister), which he has forgotten to mention."

"I've frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera's defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don't understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family", he added.

“Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems, but to discuss them in the media may cause irreparable damage. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but so be it. My late mother would always tell me, ‘Neki kar aur dariya mein daal’. That’s what I intend to do”, Govinda asserts.