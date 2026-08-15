Govinda hits back at wife Sunita Ahuja over sugar daddy remark and alleged affair, calls out her abusive language: ‘Hadh mein rahiye…’

Govinda has reacted strongly to Sunita Ahuja’s recent comments about his alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, asking her to be mindful of her language and public statements.

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja (PC: Twitter)

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s personal life has once again become a talking point after a series of public comments about their marriage. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s ongoing public tiff has taken another turn, with the actor now responding to his wife’s recent comments about his alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. What began with Sunita’s sharp remarks has now led to Govinda addressing the controversy himself. The actor has spoken about the impact of such statements on his work and reputation, while also raising concerns over the language being used in the public conversation.

Govinda responds to Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ remark

The latest controversy began after Sunita Ahuja reacted to Govinda being spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She questioned the actor’s association with the younger actress and referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy” while commenting on their reported equation.

Sunita had also spoken about Govinda’s alleged affairs in recent interviews, including claims about his equation with women from the film industry. Govinda has now responded to the latest remarks, making it clear that he is unhappy with the way his personal and professional life is being discussed publicly.

Govinda asks Sunita to ‘stay within your limits’

In his response while speaking to a paparazzi, Govinda addressed Sunita directly and questioned why she was interfering with the work he is currently doing. He said that while she had every right to pursue her own work in the past, he felt she should not make statements that could affect his career now. He said, “But now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people’s respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, power, wealth and respect. God has given you everything. But that doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you.”

The actor also suggested that her comments could damage his reputation and business, particularly at a time when he has started working on a new film. He urged her not to shame or humiliate people who come into the film industry from modest backgrounds.

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He further said, “Aapke peeche jo group aur gang hai usse sabhi waqif hain aur voh jaldi khulke aage aajayegi. Aur aage bhi aapko shayad meri zarurat pad sakti hai toh aap kripya aise bayan deke aur yeh podcast chalake beizzati kiye jaa rahi hain, aap thoda sa apni hadh mein rahiye.” (Everyone is aware of the group and gang backing you, and they will soon come out into the open. You might need my help in the future as well, so please – by making such statements and running this podcast, you are only inviting humiliation; you should stay within your limits.)

Govinda also defended his decision to work with younger actresses, pointing out that age differences between actors and their co-stars are common in the film industry. His remarks came amid speculation surrounding his reported closeness with Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Govinda calls out Sunita’s ‘abusive’ language

Govinda also spoke on Sunita’s use of abusive language during her recent public comments. In a video message, he asked her to stop repeatedly using abusive words, particularly those involving mothers and sisters.

He said public figures have a responsibility because younger people watch and learn from their behaviour. Govinda warned that such language could eventually be used against Sunita herself and her family. He said, “Aur haan, main specially yeh punah kahunga. Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain. Aur Ishwar se aap manaaiye ki aapse log prerit ho gaye, to aap apna aaina dekhenge. Youngsters jo hain, aapse ummeed karte hain ki aap jis tarah se vyavahaar karenge, they will follow it. Kahin aapke hi saath log phir maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge to bahut lajjit ho jaayenge hum sab. Don’t do this.”

The actor’s response comes after Sunita was asked about Govinda and Komal’s airport appearance. She reportedly questioned the pairing and made the “sugar daddy” comment while discussing the actress and their upcoming film Roopa.