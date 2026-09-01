Govinda in talks for Rise And Fall season 2 amid ongoing Sunita Ahuja controversy; final talks underway

Govinda may soon be seen in a new reality television format. The actor is reportedly considering an appearance on the second season of Rise And Fall as speculation around the show’s celebrity lineup grows.

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Govinda may join Rise And Fall season 2 (PC: Twitter)

Govinda may soon be seen in a role that audiences have not often associated with him. The veteran actor is reportedly being considered as a contestant for the second season of the reality show Rise And Fall. If the deal is completed, it could be a new chapter in his long association with television. Govinda has appeared on several reality shows over the years and has also hosted one himself. His possible entry comes at a time when his personal life has attracted attention because of reports surrounding his relationship with wife Sunita Ahuja. However, no official confirmation has been made yet about his participation in the upcoming season.

Is Govinda joining Rise And Fall season 2?

According to reports by Variety India, Govinda has been approached for the second season of Rise And Fall. Discussions are said to have progressed to the final stage and the actor is reportedly interested in taking up the opportunity.

If everything is finalised the show could mark Govinda’s first appearance as a contestant on a reality television programme. The actor has previously been on the other side of the format as a host or celebrity guest. The makers have not officially announced Govinda as part of the season 2 lineup. Govinda has also not publicly confirmed that he will participate.

Govinda’s connection with reality television

Although a reality show contestant role would be new for him Govinda is no stranger to television. He hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke show in the year 2001and has made appearances on several popular entertainment and reality programmes. He also appeared on Lock Upp Season 2 during Sunita Ahuja’s time on the show. Govinda had visited the programme when Sunita was preparing to leave and was seen taking her home after her exit. She had reportedly cited health-related reasons for leaving the show.

Over the years Govinda has also appeared as a guest on programmes such as Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer and Bigg Boss hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Why is Govinda’s personal life being discussed?

The possibility of Govinda entering a reality show comes amid renewed attention on reports concerning his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. Their relationship has recently been the subject of public discussion following comments made by Sunita about Govinda’s alleged closeness to his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar who is associated with his upcoming project titled Roopa.

Sunita reportedly referred to Govinda as Komal Rani’s “sugar daddy” during the controversy. Govinda subsequently advised her to be careful about the words she used. The couple have also faced speculation over their marriage in the past. Sunita had filed a divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court in December 2024 reportedly citing adultery cruelty and desertion. The petition was later withdrawn.

What is Rise And Fall about?

Rise And Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British reality format with the same name. The show revolves around contestants competing within a changing power structure where some participants hold greater authority while others occupy less powerful positions.

The first season featured names from different areas of entertainment and social media including Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Arush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Aditya Narayan, Arbaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma. The first season was hosted by Ashneer Grover while Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner.