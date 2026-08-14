Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar dating rumours: Wife Sunita Ahuja alleges ‘Beti ki umar ki ladki ko…’

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja calls tha actor 'sugar daddy. She takes a dig at his rumoured link-up with Komal Rani: ‘Thoda Sharam…’

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Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's dating woman 'his daughter's age' (PC-Instagram)

Actor Govinda’s personal life has once again come under the spotlight after his recent appearances with debutant Komal Rani Swarnkar sparked dating rumours. Amid the growing speculation, his wife Ssunita Ahuja has now reacted to the actor being seen with the young actress and made some strong remarks about their outings. Speaking to the paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday, Ssunita was asked about Govinda’s airport appearances with Komal and his upcoming projects. She questioned the need for the actor to be seen promoting films before they are ready.

“Picture banna bhi toh chahiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Bagair promotion ke hi… kya bolne ka (A movie actually has to get made first; promotion happens after the film is ready. But even without any promotion… what can one say?)” she said.

She then directly addressed Govinda’s outings with Komal and said, “Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le kar ghoom raha hai, thoda sharam toh aana chahiye isko. Kuch standard toh hona chahiye (He’s going around with a girl young enough to be his daughter…he ought to feel at least a little ashamed. There should be some standards),” Sunita said.

Sunita also took a dig at Komal’s appearance, saying, “Agar tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Hum logon ko dekho, kaisa style mein chal rahe hai (If your ‘sugar daddy’ is that rich, at least wear decent clothes. Look at us. See the style we carry).”

Watch Ssunita Ahuja’s video

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The comments come after pictures and videos of Govinda and Komal together at Mumbai airport went viral on social media. Their appearances have led to speculation about their relationship, although neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed that they are dating.

Take a look at pictures of Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar:

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Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is a newcomer who is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Govinda. The veteran actor recently announced his return to the big screen with Roopa and Duniyadari, with Komal introduced as the female lead of Roopa. Govinda is also producing the projects.

Reports suggest that Komal could be associated with both films, although details about her personal and professional background remain limited.

Sunita has spoken about the dating rumours before

This is not the first time Sunita has addressed speculation around Govinda’s alleged relationships. She has previously spoken about rumours involving younger women in the film industry and has made comments about the idea of newcomers seeking financial support from established actors.

In January, Sunita also spoke about Komal and mentioned the term “sugar daddies”. She had further said that if she ever got confirmation of an alleged affair involving Govinda, she would not forgive him.

Govinda, on the other hand, has previously responded to Sunita’s public comments and questioned why she continued to discuss their personal matters publicly, while also acknowledging her importance in their family.

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. While their relationship has often been discussed amid reports of marital tension, the couple have continued to make public appearances together.