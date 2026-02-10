Home

Govinda lashes out on Karan Johar after using his name in movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’:’ No misbehaviour…’

Recently, Govinda attacked Karan Johar for using his name in a film 'Govinda Naam Mera'. He added that while he enjoys humour in films, there should be respect and sensitivity when portraying personal matters.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his comic timing and iconic roles in films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has spoken out against filmmaker Karan Johar. He took issue with the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera, alleging that it used his name and reflected aspects of his personal life. While hinting at Karan Johar, Govinda told ANI that someone made a film using his name and said he believes it was produced by Johar. He added that while he enjoys humour in films, there should be respect and sensitivity when portraying personal matters. Urging filmmakers not to interfere in his private life, Govinda requested that jokes should be made responsibly, as humour does not suit every situation.

Govinda said, “Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di.. shaayad Govinda Mera Naam…I don’t know..mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi (I think it was made by Karan Johar)”.

Govinda Naam Mera is a 2022 film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. The actor said the film, based on a husband, wife, and girlfriend, depicts conflicts between couples and misunderstandings that arise in personal relationships.

Govinda also spoke about backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career in films, expressing confidence in his acting abilities and highlighting his strong technical understanding of the craft.Expressing his belief in his son’s potential, he shared, “Yash mujhse behtar actor banega. Wo technically mujhse zyada strong hai..he is huge” (Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me).

Speaking about supporting his son Yashvardhan’s journey in films, the ace star added,”Mere kehne par Sajid Nadiadwala ne usko cabin diya so that he can learn different aspects of filmmaking”.

Responding to questions over his wife, Sunita Ahuja’s claims, he said, “I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children…”Govinda added that he prefers not to dwell on personal allegations, stating, “I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful.”Govinda is known for his comic timing, energetic performances, and versatility across genres. He has starred in hit films such as ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, and ‘Dulhe Raja’, earning a lasting place in Hindi cinema.

