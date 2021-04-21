Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, best known for his roles in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Vaastav, Singham, Simmba, passed away on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 at 81. Kishore had played the role of Sannata in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and his co-star megastar Govinda mourned the demise of Kishore Nandlaskar. Times of India reached out to the actor and he said: “Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family”. Many celebrities from the industry are mourning the demise of Nandlaskar, who has left a void that cannot be filled. Also Read - Kishore Nandlaskar, Best Known For Singham, Dies at 81 Due to COVID-19

Kishore Nandlaskar’s grandson informed ABP news about the death and said, “My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.” Also Read - Govinda Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Take All Necessary Precautions

Actors Ranveer Singh and Manoj Bajpayee also took to their social media handles to mourn his death. While Ranveer Singh, who featured along with him in the hit flick ‘Simmba’ took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of Kishore Nandlaskar and dropped a broken heart emoji, actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, ‘Sad news!!! May god bless his soul!!!!’ Also Read - Govinda Reveals He Was Victim of Nepotism, Says 'Saw Amitabh Bachchan's Struggle, Got Punished For Supporting Him'